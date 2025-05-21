 Skip navigation
Cardinals sign LB J.J. Russell

  
Published May 21, 2025 04:27 PM

Linebacker J.J. Russell has found a new home.

The Cardinals announced Russell’s signing on Wednesday afternoon. Linebacker Milo Eifler was waived in a corresponding move.

Russell, who signed a one-year contract, spent the last three seasons in Tampa and appeared in 30 regular season games. He was a core special teamer for most of that time, but made four starts over the last two seasons and recorded 49 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery, and two passes defensed overall.

Russell also started the team’s playoff loss to the Commanders last season and had three tackles in the game.

Eifler played two games for Arizona last season and also saw time for Washington and Atlanta in his first three seasons.