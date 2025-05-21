 Skip navigation
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Texans waive DL Kingsley Jonathan, G Jerome Carvin

  
Published May 21, 2025 04:49 PM

The Texans confirmed the signing of cornerback Myles Bryant on Wednesday afternoon and they also announced several other moves.

They waived defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan and guard Jerome Carvin off of the 90-man roster. They also signed rookie free agent cornerback Keydrain Calligan.

Jonathan signed with the Texans in February after playing in 15 games for the Bills over the last three seasons. He had six tackles in those appearances and also had four tackles in five games for the Bears during the 2022 season.

Carvin was undrafted in 2023 and has also spent time with the Chiefs, Bears, Patriots, and Jaguars.

Calligan had 39 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception at Southeast Louisiana last season.