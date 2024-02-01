Skip navigation
NBA MVP Futures Best Bets: Nikola Jokic vs Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joel Embiid Out
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
2024 Supercross Round 5, Detroit by the numbers: Cooper Webb gains sole possession of 10th on wins list
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Rex & Lav pod: What does $3B mean for PIF deal, golf fans?
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Gasol: Pebble Beach is like 'a slice of heaven'
PL Update: Liverpool dismantle Chelsea
Chelsea lacked fight, passion against Liverpool
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
League
NFL
Date
NFL
Green Bay Packers
Jeff Hafley
JH
Jeff
Hafley
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Report: Packers to hire Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley as DC
Hafley went 22-26 in four seasons, with Boston College earning bowl eligibility three times.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Jeff Hafley
GB
Defensive Coordinator
Packers expected to hire Boston College HC Jeff Hafley for DC
Kenny Clark, Kevin Zeitler, C.J. Ham added to Pro Bowl as replacements
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Packers request DC interview with Ravens ILBs coach Zach Orr
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Packers request DC interview with Dennard Wilson
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
49ers are experienced from tight wins vs. GB, DET
Super Bowl 2024 Odds for Kansas City and San Francisco along with a Travis Kelce Prop
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Way too early Super Bowl LIX champion odds
