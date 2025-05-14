Packers DC Jeff Hafley on Edgerrin Cooper: He looks different, knows what it takes this year

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper made a positive impact for the Packers during his rookie season and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is expecting even bigger things in 2025.

Cooper had 87 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries in 14 appearances, but Hafley said this week that he was mostly in “survival mode” because of how much was thrown at him upon entering the NFL. Cooper also missed time heading into the season with hip injury and during the season with a hamstring injury, which Hafley says has led to a different approach designed to keeping himself on the field this time around.

“When you see him now, he looks different,” Hafley said, via the team’s website. “I mean, he’s bigger now. He’s gotta be close to 240 pounds and this Year Two for him, he knows what it’s going to take. He knows what he has to do now to stay healthy. You can tell he’s dedicated that time into caring for his body and changed his body and now when you sit with him in that room it’s, I mean, he’s locked in and he’s focused. Now he knows what he’s doing.”

The Packers defense showed improvement from 2023 and growth from Cooper would be a good development as they try to take another step forward in his second season.