Packers report a record $432.6 million in revenue sharing

Packers president Mark Murphy presented his final annual financial report Wednesday, reporting the team’s national revenue sharing from the previous fiscal year was a record $432.6 million. The NFL’s revenue sharing 18 years ago — when Murphy gave his first report — was $138 million per team, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

The revelation by the league’s only publicly owned team means the NFL shared a record $13.8 billion in revenue from the previous fiscal year.

“I continue to be amazed by the popularity of the NFL and by the league office’s ability to generate revenue,” Murphy said, via Demovsky. “It’s impressive.”

National revenue makes up about 60 percent of the Packers’ total revenue, Murphy said.

The Packers reported an $83.7 million operating profit for the fiscal year ending March 31. That is a $23.6 million increase from the previous year’s $60.1 million operating profit, a rise related to one more home game in 2024 than the eight in 2023.

“It was a successful year for the organization,” Murphy said. “The NFL’s popularity and success continues to set the stage for our club to do well, which puts us in position to continue to invest in the team and the stadium.”

During Murphy’s tenure, the Packers have invested $675 million into Lambeau Field and the team’s facilities, including the unveiling of a renovated locker room this week.