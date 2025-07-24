 Skip navigation
Dick’s Sporting Goods may have inadvertently leaked new Packers jerseys

  
Published July 24, 2025 08:41 AM

It’s alternate helmets/throwbacks season, with teams unveiling new looks — and hoping that fans will promptly order them.

For one throwback jersey, the ordering cart apparently got in front of the revealing horse.

Via Rashad Alexander of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Dick’s Sporting Goods may have prematurely disclosed a new Packers shirt on Wednesday. It’s dark blue, with gold numbers, letters, and stripes on the sleeves.

The Jordan Love version of the leaked jersey indicated that it’s “out of stock.”

The Packers are due to officially unveil the new throwback jersey on Thursday morning, at 9:30 a.m. ET. So we’ll know fairly soon if, indeed, the image posted by Dick’s Sporting Goods matches the jersey that will be in stock later today.