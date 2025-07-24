Packers unveil 1923-style throwback uniforms, with helmets painted to look like leather

The Packers will wear uniforms with a 100-year-old throwback style for a game at Lambeau Field this season.

The uniforms were unveiled today and include the features the team wore in 1923, including navy blue jerseys with dark gold numbers and dark gold stripes, tan pants and navy socks.

Green Bay will also wear brown helmets painted to look like the leather helmets that players wore in 1923. It’s the first time in modern history an NFL team has worn helmets made to look like the leather helmets of old, although last year Illinois wore leather-inspired helmets for its home game against Michigan, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium and Red Grange’s greatest game.

For the last four years, the Packers have worn a 1950s version of their uniform for a throwback game. In previous seasons the Packers have worn a recreation of their 1940s uniforms, as well as uniform styles from the 1929 season, when the Packers won their first NFL championship. This will be the first use of the 1923 uniforms.

The Packers have not yet announced which game this season will feature the 1923 uniforms.