Packers claim RB Israel Abanikanda off waivers

  
Published July 25, 2025 05:21 PM

The Packers claimed running back Israel Abanikanda off waivers Friday.

The 49ers cut Abanikanda on Thursday.

The Packers needed a sixth player at the position with rookie Amar Johnson on the non-football injury list with a hamstring.

Abanikanda, who played collegiately at the University of Pittsburgh, was drafted in the fifth round by the Jets in 2023. His only regular-season action came in his rookie season when he played 77 offensive snaps and five on special teams in six games.

In his career, he has 22 carries for 70 yards and seven receptions for 43 yards.

The Jets waived him Dec. 2, and the 49ers claimed him.

Abanikanda thus knows the Packers’ system, having played for Nathaniel Hackett and Kyle Shanahan.