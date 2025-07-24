Nathaniel Hackett returns to Packers as defensive analyst

Who says you can’t go home?

Former Broncos head coach and Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is now back on staff with the Packers, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed in his Thursday press conference.

Hackett will serve as a defensive analyst for the club, helping give coordinator Jeff Hafley a fresh perspective.

It’s a similar role to what Robert Saleh played for the offense when he joined the staff last year after being fired as Jets head coach. Luke Getsy also served as a defensive analyst last year after he’d been fired from his role as Raiders offensive coordinator. Getsy is now still on staff as a senior assistant.

“He’s a guy I really respect and we’ve had a lot of great times together,” LaFleur said Thursday, via Zach Kruse of USA Today.

“It’s a fresh perspective. It gives you a little different lens to see it through, talk it through,” LaFleur added. “He’s sitting in with our defensive staff. He’s been in our linebacker room going through the film, giving them a good offensive perspective.”

Hackett was the Packers’ offensive coordinator under LaFleur from 2019-2021. He was then hired as Broncos head coach in 2022 and was fired after a 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day with two games remaining in the season. He then served as Jets offensive coordinator in 2023, reuniting with Aaron Rodgers. He lost play-calling duties after Saleh was fired as Jets head coach midway through the 2024 season.