2024 MLB Home Run Derby live blog: Results, highlights

Welcome to the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby live blog. I’ll be recapping all the action from this annual All-Star week spectacle, which is set to get underway Monday, July 15 at 8 p.m. from Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Home Run Derby Rules, Betting Odds, History

Who is Competing in the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby?

Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson, Jose Ramirez, Teoscar Hernandez, Adolis Garcia, Alec Bohm, Bobby Witt Jr., and Marcell Ozuna are set to compete in the Home Run Derby. There are new rules this year. The top four scores from the first round will advance to the second round. In the first two rounds, the hitters will have three minutes or 40 pitches. In the final round, the hitters will have two minutes or 27 pitches. I’ll be along for the ride to recap all the dingers starting at 8 p.m.