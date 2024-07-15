 Skip navigation
Top News

nadal_clay.jpg
Nadal wins doubles match on clay in Bastad alongside Ruud as he prepares for Olympic tournament
Corbin_Burnes.jpg
Baltimore’s Corbin Burnes to start against Pittsburgh’s Paul Skenes in All-Star Game
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/zbk7zf98srhhfdwuhfoy
Rivals Roundtable: Star freshmen, July live period, upcoming decisions
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_yahoo_butler_240715.jpg
Butler ‘especially interesting’ in dynasty leagues
nbc_yahoo_river_240715.jpg
Dodgers’ Ryan offers ‘all kinds of projection’
nbc_yahoo_joyce_240715.jpg
Estévez trade could boost Joyce’s fantasy value

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 MLB Home Run Derby live blog: Results, highlights

  
Published July 15, 2024 07:27 PM

Welcome to the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby live blog. I’ll be recapping all the action from this annual All-Star week spectacle, which is set to get underway Monday, July 15 at 8 p.m. from Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Home Run Derby Rules, Betting Odds, History

Who is Competing in the 2024 MLB Home Run Derby?

Pete Alonso, Gunnar Henderson, Jose Ramirez, Teoscar Hernandez, Adolis Garcia, Alec Bohm, Bobby Witt Jr., and Marcell Ozuna are set to compete in the Home Run Derby. There are new rules this year. The top four scores from the first round will advance to the second round. In the first two rounds, the hitters will have three minutes or 40 pitches. In the final round, the hitters will have two minutes or 27 pitches. I’ll be along for the ride to recap all the dingers starting at 8 p.m.