Yankees at Pirates Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for April 6

Its Sunday, April 6 and the Yankees (5-2) are in the Steel City to take on the Pirates (2-6).

Will Warren is slated to take the mound for New York against Andrew Heaney for Pittsburgh.

The Yankees have taken the first two games of the series scoring 19 runs in the process. New York won 10-4 Saturday led by Anthony Volpe‘s three RBIs, Trent Grisham‘s two home runs, and Paul Goldschmidt‘s three hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Pirates

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Time: 1:35PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: YES, SNP360

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Yankees at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Moneyline: Yankees (-152), Pirates (+128)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Pirates

Pitching matchup for April 6, 2025: Will Warren vs. Andrew Heaney

Yankees: Will Warren (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4/1 vs. Arizona - 5 IP, 2ER, 1H, 4BB, 4Ks Pirates: Andrew Heaney (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Last outing: 3/30 at Miami - 5 IP, 1ER, 4H, 1BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Pirates

The Yankees are 6-2 on the Run Line this season

The Pirates have lost 6 of their last 7 outright

The Pirates are 2-7 for the season on the Run Line

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Yankees and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s game between the Yankees and the Pirates:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Yankees -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

