Pete Alonso, Tylor Megill power Mets to 5-0 home-opening win over Blue Jays

QUEENS, New York, April 4, 2025 — There was a festive atmosphere all morning at Citi Field on Friday. Crowds and vendors were lurking outside by the 7 train as early as 10 am. Pyrotechnics were being set up for player introductions, and the massive scoreboard was flashing through images with the words “Opening Day” as the Mets prepared to open the gates to their fans for the first time in the 2025 season.

By first pitch, 43,645 fans had piled into the stadium, both a sell-out and the 9th largest regular crowd in Citi Field history. With the Mets coming off a surprise NLCS performance and then an off-season that saw them bring Juan Soto crosstown to Queens and also re-sign fan favorite Pete Alonso, there was plenty to be excited about.

That excitement carried out onto the field almost immediately. After starting pitcher Tylor Megill retired the Blue Jays in order in the top of the first inning, Francisco Lindor opened the game for the Mets by lacing a single to left center field. The excitement seemed to get to Lindor too, as he took off for second base, only to be thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. The stadium let out a collective groan. It was the ultimate rollercoaster of emotions that seemed to epitomize the Mets’ 2024 season.

Only, this is a new year and a new team with boundless optimism in the early stages of 2025. After review, it turned out that Bo Bichette missed the tag, and Lindor was able to get his hand in safely.

“He likes to set the tone,” said Mets manager Carlos Mendoza of Lindor. “Today, first pitch of the game right away. Here we are, attacking. It’s good to see. He brings the energy, and, again, that’s what you want to see out of your offense: you have to attack. We did that from pitch one today.”

The Mets’ attack continued with their $765 million man coming up to bat. The whole stadium rose to its feet and stayed standing. In fact, the stadium rose to stand for all of Juan Soto’s at-bats in his first game at Citi Field as a member of the Mets, not wanting to miss a single pitch.

However, in this moment, Soto wasn’t the hero.

He popped out to second base and jogged off the field, but the disappointment for Mets fans was only momentary. Before Soto could even leave the field, the PA announcer was calling out the name of a player who currently ranks third on the Mets’ all-time home run leaders, trailing only Darryl Strawberry and David Wright.

For much of the off-season, it seemed like Pete Alonso was destined to be wearing another uniform in 2025. In his six seasons with the Mets, Alonso slashed .249/.339/.514/.854 with 226 home runs and 586 RBIs, but he was entering his age-30 season and seemingly wanted a longer deal than the Mets were willing to give a player they worried would be a soon-to-be-DH. In fact, there were a few days where it seemed realistic that today would be Alonso’s return to Citi Field, only as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yet, Alonso and the Mets wound up agreeing to a two-year, $54 million contract, and he strode into the batter’s box wearing his Mets’ whites as the stadium chanted his name. Four pitches later, Alonso drove a 1-2 fastball from Kevin Gausman 377 feet over the fence in right field to put the Mets on the board.

“It was sick,” said Alonso after the game. “That type of stuff is what you dream about as a kid, and to have that type of support is really special for sure. I enjoyed every second of it.”

“It’s pretty cool. Not gonna lie,” added Mendoza. “You were there in the dugout, and everybody’s kind of waiting for that moment as he’s walking towards the plate to a standing ovation. He means a lot to the people, the fans, and to our players, and then for him to go out there, you know, first at bat of the season here at Citi Field after the off-season, with all the rumors and all that. It’s a pretty cool feeling for him, for all of us.”

After the opening inning excitement, the bats went quiet for a while. Tylor Megill and Kevin Gausman traded zeros on the scoreboard; although, neither pitcher was overpowering or forced many swings and misses. A lot of batted balls died in the brisk April air, and the potential early-season timing issues for hitters led to plenty of pop-ups and not many scoring opportunities.

Until the sixth inning. After getting a lineout to start the frame, Megill issued back-to-back walks to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Anthony Santander and was removed from the game after throwing 82 pitches. Reed Garrett would come in and strike out Andres Gimenez and Alejandro Kirk to end the threat.

Megill finished the day allowing no runs on two hits in 5 1/3 innings while walking three and striking out three. He induced nine whiffs for a 23% whiff rate and 24% CSW in what was a rather uneven performance. The Blue Jays weren’t able to hit much hard, but Megill had just a 44% zone rate overall.

He leaned into his four-seam fastball the most, but it had just a 52% strike rate and got only two whiffs. His new slider, which was so effective for him in his first start, did generate four whiffs, but he struggled to command it with a 30% zone rate and 59% strike rate.

Still, he made enough good pitches when it mattered and kept the Mets ahead on the scoreboard after the bats went quiet following the energetic first inning.

A walk to Francisco Lindor chased Kevin Gausman from the game after failing to record an out in the sixth inning, and then Mason Flaherty immediately allowed a double down the right field line to Juan Soto to plate Lindor and give Soto his first hit and RBI at Citi Field.

“It was pretty cool,” said Soto of his first game at Citi Field, where he finished 1-for-4 with a stolen base and his lone RBI. “It feels great.”

“He’s going to help you win games in a lot of different ways,” added Mendoza. “Whether it’s by getting on base, by getting the big hit, and he made a big defensive play there at the end of the game.”

Yet, Soto isn’t the only dangerous presence in the Mets’ lineup. After his double, the Blue Jays opted to intentionally walk Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo made them pay with another double to right to score Soto. A sac fly from Starling Marte made it 5-0 Mets heading into the top of the seventh inning.

“Hitting is contagious,” smiled Nimmo after the game. Nimmo himself finished 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI while Lindor finished the day 1-for-2 with two walks, two runs, and a stolen base.

If that’s indeed true, then a Mets lineup that features Lindor, Soto, and Alonso at the top may spread a lot of hits around Citi Field this season. But, for now, they’ll take the time to enjoy a perfect opening to their home season.

“Envisioning coming back, for me, it was all about winning,” said Alonso. “Obviously, this place is familiar. Love it here. Love being in New York. It checks all those boxes for me.” Alonso would finish the day 1-for-3 with a walk, two runs scored, and his two-run home run, which is already his third of the season.

“Pete loves New York,” added Nimmo. “He loves the Mets fanbase, and I’m glad he’s putting on a show for them.”

“You couldn’t write up a better home opener,” said Alonso. Now the Mets will hope to carry on those festivities into the remainder of the season.