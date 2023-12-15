 Skip navigation
MLBKansas City RoyalsRyan Brady

Ryan
Brady

Seth Lugo
Reports: Seth Lugo, Chris Stratton agree to deals with Royals
The Royals have been trying to find help for a starting rotation that has struggled the past few seasons.
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yankees Bolster Bullpen with González
Royals sign reliever Will Smith to $5 million deal to close out games in 2024
Shohei Ohtani joins Dodgers, signs record $700 million pact
Soto’s fantasy value won’t leap with move to NY
Kimbrel may be a top-10 closer with the Orioles
Latest updates on Ohtani and Yamamoto