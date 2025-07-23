Royals place infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin on concussion IL, recall MJ Melendez

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bowie Baysox v Akron RubberDucks
Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist
AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Jimmie Johnson says he could run more NASCAR Cup races in 2026
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins
Twins starting pitcher David Festa placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250723.jpg
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250723.jpg
Bears’ Williams sets lofty goals for year two
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250723.jpg
Will Nabers benefit from Wilson at QB for Giants?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bowie Baysox v Akron RubberDucks
Guardians outfield prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery on his right wrist
AUTO: JUL 13 NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350
Jimmie Johnson says he could run more NASCAR Cup races in 2026
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins
Twins starting pitcher David Festa placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder inflammation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250723.jpg
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_250723.jpg
Bears’ Williams sets lofty goals for year two
nbc_roto_russellwilson_250723.jpg
Will Nabers benefit from Wilson at QB for Giants?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Royals place infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin on concussion IL, recall MJ Melendez

  
Published July 23, 2025 04:27 PM

CHICAGO — The Kansas City Royals placed infielder/outfielder Nick Loftin on the seven-day concussion injured list and recalled outfielder MJ Melendez from Triple-A Omaha before Wednesday afternoon’s series finale against the Cubs in Chicago.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. and Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker both got the day off to rest sore right knees.

The Royals and Cubs have Thursday off, giving the two All-Stars two days to recover. Witt and Tucker were available to pinch-hit Wednesday.

Loftin was injured in fifth inning of Kansas City’s 6-0 loss at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. He was struck in the head as he tagged out Pete Crow-Armstrong as Crow-Armstrong tried to reach third after lining an RBI double to right.

Royals manager Matt Quatraro described Loftin’s condition as a “very mild concussion” that was detected after the game. Loftin is batting .216 with three homers and 13 RBIs in 37 games.

The 26-year-old Melendez appeared in 16 games with Kansas City earlier this year after playing in 412 with the Royals over the previous three seasons. He made the opening day roster, but was assigned to Omaha on April 19 after batting .085 with one homer and one RBI.

In 72 games with Omaha, Melendez had a .252 batting average with 13 homers and 43 RBIs.

Witt apparently exacerbated his nagging knee soreness when he twisted out of the way of Matthew Boyd’s inside pitch during a fourth-inning at-bat on Tuesday. Witt was Kansas City’s designated hitter and remained in the game.

Tucker fouled a pitch off his knee in the first inning on Tuesday. He stayed in the game, playing right field.