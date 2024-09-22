IMSA Battle on the Bricks points, results: BMWs sweep top two spots at Indianapolis

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 22 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship pres by P&G
Lydia Ko dominates on Sunday to win third LPGA title of the season
SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Haiden Deegan with trophy.jpg
2024 SMX Playoffs 250 finale results, points after LVMS: Pierce Brown wins, Haiden Deegan earns championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tennessee v Oklahoma
No. 5 Tennessee continues to climb and Boise State enters poll for first time since 2020

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_khronengintvv2_240922.jpg
Battle on the Bricks win ‘unreal’ for Krohn, Eng
nbc_nfl_siriannipresser_240922.jpg
Sirianni speaks to Eagles’ ‘purpose mindset’
nbc_nfl_denpaytonpresser_240922.jpg
Payton: Nix ‘hasn’t flinched’ after Week 3 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: SEP 22 LPGA Kroger Queen City Championship pres by P&G
Lydia Ko dominates on Sunday to win third LPGA title of the season
SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Haiden Deegan with trophy.jpg
2024 SMX Playoffs 250 finale results, points after LVMS: Pierce Brown wins, Haiden Deegan earns championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Tennessee v Oklahoma
No. 5 Tennessee continues to climb and Boise State enters poll for first time since 2020

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_khronengintvv2_240922.jpg
Battle on the Bricks win ‘unreal’ for Krohn, Eng
nbc_nfl_siriannipresser_240922.jpg
Sirianni speaks to Eagles’ ‘purpose mindset’
nbc_nfl_denpaytonpresser_240922.jpg
Payton: Nix ‘hasn’t flinched’ after Week 3 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

IMSA Battle on the Bricks points, results: BMWs sweep top two spots at Indianapolis

  
Published September 22, 2024 06:39 PM

BMW swept the top two spots in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Battle on the Bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Philipp Eng, co-driving with Jesse Krohn in the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8, won by 1.647 seconds ahead of teammate Connor De Phillippi, who shares the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 with Nick Yelloly.

Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet finished third in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 and closed to 14 points of the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 (which was ninth) in the Grand Touring Prototype championship standings with one race remaining this season..

The race was extended from two hours and 40 minutes to six hours in its second year, but a steady rain resulted in a nearly one-hour yellow flag for standing water on the track.

When racing resumed, eight GTP cars traded the overall lead over the final four hours,

Winners in other categories:

LMP2: No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07 of Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen and Hunter McElrea

GTD Pro: No. 77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R of Laurin Heinrich and Michael Christensen

GTD: No. 120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer and Jan Heylen

IMSA BATTLE ON THE BRICKS RESULTS

Race results
Results by class
Fastest laps by driver
Fastest laps by driver after race (over the weekend)
Fastest laps by driver and class after race
Fastest lap sequence
Leader sequence
Lap chart
Race analysis by lap
Stint analysis
Best sector times
Race distance and average speed
Time cards
Pit stop time cards
Flags analysis
Weather report

NEXT RACE

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will conclude Oct. 12 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with the Petit Le Mans.

Click here for the 2024 IMSA on NBC Sports broadcast schedule.