IMSA Battle on the Bricks points, results: BMWs sweep top two spots at Indianapolis

BMW swept the top two spots in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Battle on the Bricks at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Philipp Eng, co-driving with Jesse Krohn in the No. 24 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8, won by 1.647 seconds ahead of teammate Connor De Phillippi, who shares the No. 25 BMW M Team RLL BMW M Hybrid V8 with Nick Yelloly.

Nick Tandy and Mathieu Jaminet finished third in the No. 6 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 and closed to 14 points of the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport Porsche 963 (which was ninth) in the Grand Touring Prototype championship standings with one race remaining this season..

The race was extended from two hours and 40 minutes to six hours in its second year, but a steady rain resulted in a nearly one-hour yellow flag for standing water on the track.

When racing resumed, eight GTP cars traded the overall lead over the final four hours,

Winners in other categories:

LMP2: No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA LMP2 07 of Steven Thomas, Mikkel Jensen and Hunter McElrea

GTD Pro: No. 77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R of Laurin Heinrich and Michael Christensen

GTD: No. 120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Adam Adelson, Elliott Skeer and Jan Heylen

NEXT RACE

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season will conclude Oct. 12 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with the Petit Le Mans.

Click here for the 2024 IMSA on NBC Sports broadcast schedule.

