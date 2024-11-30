Ty Gibbs makes Midget debut in Turkey Night Grand Prix, racing against Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch

Ty Gibbs will make his Midget debut Saturday when the evening program for the 2024 USAC National Midget Turkey Night Grand Prix gets underway at Ventura (Calif.) Raceway on November 30, 2024.

Earlier this week, Joe Gibbs Racing cleared the way for their drivers to race in dirt track events with approval from the team.

NASCAR Cup regulars Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch will also compete in the race with Larson pacing the trio in Saturday practice. He posted the ninth fastest time. Larson won the Merced Midget Madness last week in one of three USAC races in November.

Busch debuted in the USAC National Midget series on November 27, 2024, in the November Classic at Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway as he attempts to gain experience before competing in his first Chili Bowl. He finished eighth among nine drivers in his heat race and fifth among 12 in the semi-final, failing to qualify for the Feature by one position.

Busch was 31st out of 50 drivers in Turkey Night practice.

In his first laps in a Midget, Gibbs followed closely, posting the 32nd quickest time.

Jacob Denney posted the fastest lap in practice.

