 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: NOV 22 LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
Angel Yin cleared of rules infraction, leads CME Group Tour Championship
RC - Joey and Brittany Logano.jpg
Photos: Scene on red carpet at 2024 NASCAR Awards in Charlotte
The RSM Classic 2024 - Round Two
Patrick Fishburn leads RSM Classic as race tightens to earn 2025 PGA Tour cards

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpacmerd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_yinwaterball_241122.jpg
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241122.jpg
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: NOV 22 LPGA CME Group Tour Championship
Angel Yin cleared of rules infraction, leads CME Group Tour Championship
RC - Joey and Brittany Logano.jpg
Photos: Scene on red carpet at 2024 NASCAR Awards in Charlotte
The RSM Classic 2024 - Round Two
Patrick Fishburn leads RSM Classic as race tightens to earn 2025 PGA Tour cards

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lgpacmerd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: CME Group Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_yinwaterball_241122.jpg
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241122.jpg
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Award for seventh consecutive season

  
Published November 22, 2024 07:26 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase Elliott has been selected as NASCAR’s most popular driver for a seventh consecutive year.

The award is presented by the National Motorsports Press Association and is determined by a fan vote. Elliott was announced as the winner during Friday’s NASCAR Awards program at the Charlotte Convention Center.

“That award is a reflection of the entire (Elliott) story, not just about me,” Elliott said in a statement. ‘I’ve tried to pay my respect that way.”

RC - Joey and Brittany Logano.jpg
Photos: Scene on red carpet at 2024 NASCAR Awards in Charlotte
The 2024 season came to an end with the NASCAR Awards at the Charlotte Convention Center.

No driver other than an Elliott or Earnhardt has won the award since 1991.

Bill Elliott received the award from 1991-2000. Dale Earnhardt was selected posthumously in 2001. Bill Elliott won it again in 2002. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was selected by fans from 2003-17. Chase Elliott has claimed the honor since 2018.

Elliott finished seventh in points this past season after not making the playoffs the year before. His win at Texas in April snapped a 42-race winless streak.

Justin Allgaier was selected by the fans as the most popular driver in the Xfinity Series. Rajah Caruth was selected as the fans as the most popular driver in the Craftsman Truck Series.