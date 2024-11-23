Chase Elliott wins NMPA Most Popular Award for seventh consecutive season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Chase Elliott has been selected as NASCAR’s most popular driver for a seventh consecutive year.

The award is presented by the National Motorsports Press Association and is determined by a fan vote. Elliott was announced as the winner during Friday’s NASCAR Awards program at the Charlotte Convention Center.

“That award is a reflection of the entire (Elliott) story, not just about me,” Elliott said in a statement. ‘I’ve tried to pay my respect that way.”

No driver other than an Elliott or Earnhardt has won the award since 1991.

Bill Elliott received the award from 1991-2000. Dale Earnhardt was selected posthumously in 2001. Bill Elliott won it again in 2002. Dale Earnhardt Jr. was selected by fans from 2003-17. Chase Elliott has claimed the honor since 2018.

Elliott finished seventh in points this past season after not making the playoffs the year before. His win at Texas in April snapped a 42-race winless streak.

Justin Allgaier was selected by the fans as the most popular driver in the Xfinity Series. Rajah Caruth was selected as the fans as the most popular driver in the Craftsman Truck Series.

