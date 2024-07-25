Corey LaJoie will not return to Spire Motorsports after this season, he confirmed Thursday.

The Athletic first reported the change.

In a statement Thursday, LaJoie said: “I won’t be driving the 7 car next year. I take a lot of satisfaction from having an integral part of building Spire into a respectable team on the grid, but unfortunately the future won’t involve me. We will finish the remainder of 2024 strong, continuing to deliver for my partners, my guys who work hard to build good cars, family, fans & friends who have supported me since day one in the Cup Series.

“This chapter ends after Phoenix and I’m excited to see what the Lord has in store for my family next.”

The 32-year-old LaJoie joined Spire Motorsports in 2021. The organization announced in August 2023 a multi-year contract extension with LaJoie. Spire announced July 9 that it had hired Rodney Childers to be LaJoie’s crew chief for next season.

LaJoie is 28th in the season standings after finishing 14th last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He has 258 career Cup starts. His best finish is fourth, which he most recently did in this year’s Daytona 500.

Spire has previously announced that Michael McDowell will join the organization next year, joining rookie Carson Hocevar.

Zane Smith, who is on loan from Trackhouse Racing, is driving the No. 71 car for Spire Motorsports this season. Nothing has been announced on his future. Trackhouse Racing also has Shane van Gisbergen on its roster but has had him running full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing.

