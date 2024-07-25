Corey LaJoie will not return to Spire Motorsports after this season

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur
PGA Tour pro’s son takes down No. 1 seed in U.S. Junior second round
nbc_ufc_octacgoncirclessquares_240724.jpg
UFC 304: Belal Muhammad gets a shot at the title
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ifma3v7rkbxqseoeawdy
Decision Dossier: Five-star Darius Acuff Jr.
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwmedalsoftheweek_240725.jpg
Lugo arguably the ‘fantasy baseball MVP’ so far
pels.jpeg
Pelicans a ‘fringe contender’ in the West
nbc_golf_senioropenextendedhls_240725.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur
PGA Tour pro’s son takes down No. 1 seed in U.S. Junior second round
nbc_ufc_octacgoncirclessquares_240724.jpg
UFC 304: Belal Muhammad gets a shot at the title
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ifma3v7rkbxqseoeawdy
Decision Dossier: Five-star Darius Acuff Jr.
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rwmedalsoftheweek_240725.jpg
Lugo arguably the ‘fantasy baseball MVP’ so far
pels.jpeg
Pelicans a ‘fringe contender’ in the West
nbc_golf_senioropenextendedhls_240725.jpg
Highlights: The Senior Open Championship, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Corey LaJoie will not return to Spire Motorsports after this season

  
Published July 25, 2024 01:56 PM

Corey LaJoie will not return to Spire Motorsports after this season, he confirmed Thursday.

The Athletic first reported the change.

In a statement Thursday, LaJoie said: “I won’t be driving the 7 car next year. I take a lot of satisfaction from having an integral part of building Spire into a respectable team on the grid, but unfortunately the future won’t involve me. We will finish the remainder of 2024 strong, continuing to deliver for my partners, my guys who work hard to build good cars, family, fans & friends who have supported me since day one in the Cup Series.

“This chapter ends after Phoenix and I’m excited to see what the Lord has in store for my family next.”

AUTO: JUN 30 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Good news, bad news for NASCAR Cup teams entering the Olympic break
NASCAR Cup teams are off until Aug. 11 at Richmond.

The 32-year-old LaJoie joined Spire Motorsports in 2021. The organization announced in August 2023 a multi-year contract extension with LaJoie. Spire announced July 9 that it had hired Rodney Childers to be LaJoie’s crew chief for next season.

LaJoie is 28th in the season standings after finishing 14th last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He has 258 career Cup starts. His best finish is fourth, which he most recently did in this year’s Daytona 500.

Spire has previously announced that Michael McDowell will join the organization next year, joining rookie Carson Hocevar.

Zane Smith, who is on loan from Trackhouse Racing, is driving the No. 71 car for Spire Motorsports this season. Nothing has been announced on his future. Trackhouse Racing also has Shane van Gisbergen on its roster but has had him running full-time in the Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing.