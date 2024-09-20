Friday NASCAR schedule for Xfinity, Cup Series at Bristol

The NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series are both on track Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity Series will practice and qualify ahead of its race Friday night — the final race of the regular season. Dale Earnhardt Jr. makes his return to the series. This is his first Xfinity race since last year.

Cup teams will practice and qualify ahead of Saturday night’s race.

Friday weather

The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunshine with some clouds during the day and a high of 83 degrees. There will be clear skies, a high of 73 degrees and a 3% chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

How to watch Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Dale Earnhardt makes his first start of the year in the series on Friday.

Friday track schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

10:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity