2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
Play resumes after lengthy fog suspension at Presidents Cup
2024 US Open - Day 6
WADA appeals Jannik Sinner case, seeks suspension
Illinois Fighting Illini college football
What college football games are on today: Week 5 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

nbc_pl_newgoal1_240928.jpg
Gordon’s penalty puts Newcastle level v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_240928.jpg
Gvardiol puts Man City in front of Newcastle
nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series

  
Published September 28, 2024 09:07 AM

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — The Xfinity Series will open its playoffs Saturday at Kansas Speedway and Cup teams will use the day to prepare for Sunday’s race.

Xfinity teams will practice, qualify and race Saturday. Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race.

Justin Allgaier goes into Saturday’s Xfinity race as the leader in the playoff standings. Riley Herbst holds the final transfer spot entering the round.

Saturday weather

The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday track schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
  • 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

  • 11:05 - 11:35 a.m. — Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
  • 11:40 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying (NBC Sports App)
  • 1:05 - 1:45 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, MRN)
  • 1:45 - 3 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, MRN)
  • 4 p.m. — Xfinity race (200 laps/300 miles; CW Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
