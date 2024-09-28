Saturday schedule at Kansas Speedway for NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series

KANSAS CITY, Kans. — The Xfinity Series will open its playoffs Saturday at Kansas Speedway and Cup teams will use the day to prepare for Sunday’s race.

Xfinity teams will practice, qualify and race Saturday. Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race.

Justin Allgaier goes into Saturday’s Xfinity race as the leader in the playoff standings. Riley Herbst holds the final transfer spot entering the round.

Saturday weather

The Weather Underground forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 79 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of Cup qualifying. The forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 82 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday track schedule

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity