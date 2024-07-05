 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin 2.jpg
Friday 5: Denny Hamlin vs. Kyle Larson, the next great rivalry in NASCAR?
Tennis: Wimbledon
Taylor Fritz tells his Wimbledon opponent, Arthur Rinderknech, to ‘have a nice flight home’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jdcl1_240704.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_langerfinalstart_240704.jpg
Langer making final DP World Tour start
nbc_golf_gc_springerjdc_240704.jpg
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin 2.jpg
Friday 5: Denny Hamlin vs. Kyle Larson, the next great rivalry in NASCAR?
Tennis: Wimbledon
Taylor Fritz tells his Wimbledon opponent, Arthur Rinderknech, to ‘have a nice flight home’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jdcl1_240704.jpg
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_langerfinalstart_240704.jpg
Langer making final DP World Tour start
nbc_golf_gc_springerjdc_240704.jpg
Springer ties John Deere record of 59 in Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Ingram trade talks reportedly ‘have intensified’

  
Published July 5, 2024 07:54 AM
New Orleans Pelicans v Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 19, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

With Paul George and Klay Thompson having found new homes, options for teams trying to find more shot creation and shooting are drying up. This is why Utah is getting more calls about Lauri Markkanen and why interest in DeMar DeRozan appears to be picking up.

That also applies to the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, with more teams calling about a potential trade, Marc Stein wrote about in his latest newsletter.

Attempts in New Orleans to trade Brandon Ingram have intensified in recent days, league sources say. Sources tell The Stein Line that on Ingram’s side, with the reality that the contract extension terms his camp had hoped for are not forthcoming from the Pelicans, there has likewise been an exploration of trade options.

New Orleans doesn’t want to pay Ingram that next contract — he is entering the final year of his current deal at $36 million — and was looking to trade him before its addition of Dejounte Murray. The Pelicans have Trey Murphy III deserving more minutes on the wing and are looking to sign him to a rookie contract extension this offseason. Moving on from Ingram helps clear that pathway.

The Sacramento Kings have been the team most often mentioned in an Ingram trade, with a trade based around Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and picks. The Kings have also explored using that package of players to get Lauri Markkanen out of Utah or Kyle Kuzma out of Washington.

Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists in almost 33 minutes a night for the Pelicans in the 64 games he played last season, but his injury history is a concern for teams looking to acquire him.

Mentions
Brandon Ingram.png Brandon Ingram New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans Sacramento Kings Primary Logo Sacramento Kings