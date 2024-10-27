Check out the 2024 NBA G-League Draft fist round selections

The G-League draft isn’t much of anything like the NBA Draft, where all the best players are in a pool to be selected.

Most of the best players in the G-League now are on two-way contracts and are already tied to a specific team. Exhibit 10 training camp contracts — where a team brings a player into training camp, then he gets a bonus of up to $75,000 for signing with that club’s G-League team — also are prevalent and fill up much of the G-League’s rosters.

The G-League draft is for everyone else — players who signed to play in the G-League but are not tied to a specific team. That limits the pool of players, but still, some interesting names were at the top. Here are the results of the first round of the draft (hat tip Hoops Rumors). New York/Westchester made a trade to get the first two picks in this draft.

Round One:

Westchester Knicks (Knicks): Matt Ryan

Westchester Knicks (Knicks): Landry Shamet

Cleveland Charge (Cavaliers): Sean East II

Rip City Remix (Trail Blazers): Thierry Darlan

Long Island Nets (Nets): Chandler Hutchison

Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat): Christian Brown

Texas Legends (Mavericks): Tyson Walker

Greensboro Swarm (Hornets): Malik Hall

Maine Celtics (Celtics): Eric Gaines

Salt Lake City Stars (Jazz): Tae Williams

Santa Cruz Warriors (Warriors): Seth Maxwell

Motor City Cruise (Pistons): Cam Martin

Austin Spurs (Spurs): Ibrahima Diallo

Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Rockets): Justin Moore

Raptors 905 (Raptors): Tylor Perry

Indiana Mad Ants (Pacers): Kevin Cross

Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat): Paul Mulcahy

Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat): Brandon Childress

Valley Suns (Suns): Nate Roberts

Santa Cruz Warriors (Warriors): Tommy Rutherford

Maine Celtics (Celtics): London Johnson

Cleveland Charge (Cavaliers): Trae Hannibal

South Bay Lakers (Lakers): Marlain Veal

Texas Legends (Mavericks): Bryce Griggs

Salt Lake City Stars (Jazz): Jaylan Gainey

Oklahoma City Blue (Thunder): Justyn Hamilton

San Diego Clippers (Clippers): Garrett Denbow

Austin Spurs (Spurs): Steven Richardson

Mexico City Capitanes (No affiliation): Lewis Duarte

Sioux Falls Skyforce (Heat): No pick

San Diego Clippers (Clippers): Emmanuel Bandoumel

Any NBA team can sign any of these players out of the G-League, although traditionally players are more likely to be called up to the team affiliated with their G-League team.

For example, the Knicks are known to have an interest in potentially bringing up their top two picks, Ryan or Shamet (Shamet was considered likely to make the roster until a shoulder injury in a preseason game sidelined him). New York has a couple of roster spots to fill early in the season.

Since the advent of two-way contracts, there have been fewer pure call-ups from the G-League, but expect a handful of these players to get a chance in the NBA this season. Starting with Shamet.

