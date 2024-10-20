Knicks waive Landry Shamet, must fill out roster with limited cap space

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Final Round
2024 BMW Ladies Championship prize money: What Hannah Green and the field earned
BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Final Round
Hannah Green wins third LPGA title of season at BMW Ladies Championship
New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_peppostgameintv_241020.jpg
Guardiola pleased with Man City’s grit v. Wolves
nbc_pl_stonespostgameintv_241020.jpg
Stones praises Wolves’ performance v. Man City
nbc_pl_wolvmcpostgamereax_241020.jpg
Stones saves the day for Man City against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Final Round
2024 BMW Ladies Championship prize money: What Hannah Green and the field earned
BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Final Round
Hannah Green wins third LPGA title of season at BMW Ladies Championship
New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_peppostgameintv_241020.jpg
Guardiola pleased with Man City’s grit v. Wolves
nbc_pl_stonespostgameintv_241020.jpg
Stones praises Wolves’ performance v. Man City
nbc_pl_wolvmcpostgamereax_241020.jpg
Stones saves the day for Man City against Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Knicks waive Landry Shamet, must fill out roster with limited cap space

  
Published October 20, 2024 11:48 AM
NBA: Preseason-Charlotte Hornets at New York Knicks

Oct 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) heads to the locker room after an injury during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

John Jones-Imagn Images

Landry Shamet signed with the Knicks on a non-guaranteed contract, but after Donte DiVincenzo was sent to Minnesota to make the Karl-Anthony Towns trade work, Shamet seemed destined for the Knicks roster. Then Shamet suffered a dislocated shoulder on a fluke preseason play, an injury that could have a wide range of recovery times depending upon if there is ligament damage and if surgery is needed.

Saturday, the Knicks waived Landry Shamet (he was on an Exhibit 9 contract, meaning he will get just $15,000 from New York).

This leaves the Knicks in a tight spot: They currently have 12 players on their roster and have to get that number up to 14 by early in the season (teams can be below 14 players on the roster for only 28 days over the full course of the season and never for more than 14 days in a row). However, under the new CBA the Knicks are hard-capped at the second apron and are just $3.58 million below that line.

Which means, they can’t afford to go out and get two veterans on minimum contracts to fill those two roster spots. Instead, they will likely sign one veteran minimum deal — the Celtics just waived Lonnie Walker IV, he is one possibility but there are plenty of others such as Marcus Morris Sr. — and then will promote one of their two-way players to a full-time contract (Ariel Hukporti is rumored to be the most likely).

Being that close to the hard cap will make it challenging for Leon Rose and the Knicks front office to maneuver during the season if needed. However, all this stress is about moves at the back of the bench, the front of this bench should have the Knicks at title contenders this season.

Mentions
Landry Shamet.png Landry Shamet New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks