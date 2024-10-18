Knicks’ Landry Shamet out to start season after dislocating shoulder

It was a simple play, the kind that happens a handful of times in every game. The Hornets Moussa Diabate was driving to the rim in transition and the Knicks’ Landry Shamet had gotten back, then reached in and tried to knock the ball away. It was at a bit of an odd angle and it was clear from the video that he had dislocated his shoulder the second it happened (you can follow this link to see the video if you wish).

Friday the Knicks confirmed that diagnosis.

Landry Shamet dislocated his right shoulder and will be re-evaluated at a later date. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) October 18, 2024

There is no timeline for Shamet’s return because it would be based on whether there is ligament damage and if he would require surgery. The Knicks are optimistic he will not need surgery, but he is still being evaluated, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

Signed late in the summer to add a veteran presence and shooting depth to the Knicks bench, Shamet’s importance to this team grew exponentially in the wake of the Karl-Anthony Towns trade because he stepped into Donte DiVincenzo’s role as the backup, getting guard minutes off the bench with Miles McBride and Cameron Payne. This injury is a setback to that depth to open the season.

Shamet is not on a guaranteed contract. The wording of the Knicks’ release hints at the idea they will keep him on the roster until he heals — another sign New York does not expect surgery and a lengthy recovery — or they could release him and sign a replacement (a short-term one until Shamet returns, or a long-term replacement).

Shamet, 27, is entering his seventh NBA season and is a career 38.4% shooter from 3, proving to be a reliable bench player. He is the kind of veteran off the bench Tom Thibodeau likes and can trust.

Now Thibodeau and Knicks fans will have to wait to see him in games that matter.