MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Masters - Final Round
Nothing personal: Scottie Scheffler has fun with Miami-Louisville pick during ‘College GameDay’ appearance
BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Round Three
Hannah Green leads by two entering final round of BMW Ladies Championship
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Ravens vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoalkluivert_241019.jpg
Kluivert gives Bournemouth 2-0 lead v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bougoalchristie_241019.jpg
Christie tucks away Cherries’ opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arssalibaredcard_241019.jpg
Saliba sent off for challenge on Evanilson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

The Masters - Final Round
Nothing personal: Scottie Scheffler has fun with Miami-Louisville pick during ‘College GameDay’ appearance
BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Round Three
Hannah Green leads by two entering final round of BMW Ladies Championship
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints
Ravens vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bougoalkluivert_241019.jpg
Kluivert gives Bournemouth 2-0 lead v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bougoalchristie_241019.jpg
Christie tucks away Cherries’ opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arssalibaredcard_241019.jpg
Saliba sent off for challenge on Evanilson

Celtics to waive guard Lonnie Walker IV in sign of NBA’s economic realities

  
Published October 19, 2024 01:57 PM
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MA - OCTOBER 12: Lonnie Walker IV #12 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during a NBA Preseason game on October 12, 2024 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Nobody questions whether Lonnie Walker IV had a good training camp and preseason with the Celtics. “He had a great training camp … I liked his work ethic. I liked his attitude,” coach Joe Mazzulla said.

That was not enough to keep him on the roster to open the season. Walker could not perform well enough to climb the financial mountain in front of him, so the Celtics are waiving him, an unsurprising story that was officially broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

With Boston already over the NBA’s second tax apron, it would have cost nearly $11 million in salary and luxury taxes to keep Walker in the 15th spot on the roster. That’s too much for a player expected to be on the fringe of the rotation (at best). Because of the cost, it has become commonplace around the NBA to leave a team’s 15th roster spot open to start the season and use two-way players to cover that depth.

Walker averaged 7.3 points a game and shot 31.3% from 3 in his four preseason games.

Another team could choose to sign Walker as a free agent. If that does not happen, he likely signs with the Maine Red Claws (the Celtics’ G-League affiliate) and waits to potentially be called up.

