Dunk Contest participants set: Mac McClung returns to go for third straight win

Mac McClung, the two-time defending Slam Dunk Contest champion and current two-way contract player for the Orlando Magic, will return to the NBA Dunk Contest this Feb. 15 in San Francisco.

Giannis is all of us watching Mac's winning dunk 🤣 https://t.co/3z2iZnd5kb pic.twitter.com/YTcXYhffWn — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

That rounds out the field for the Dunk Contest, reports Shams Charania of ESPN:

• Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

• Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

• Andre Jackson Jr., Milwaukee Bucks

• Mac McClung, Orlando Magic

There are no All-Star players in this mix. If you wonder why, remember Jaylen Brown’s experience from a season ago, when he finished second to McClung and had boos rain down on him from the Indiana crowd when, as he finished a dunk, the LED court being used looked like the Celtics’ parquet (a Pacers rival).

This should still be entertaining. Buzelis has bounce, Castle has had some quality in-game dunks this season, and Jackson Jr. already had one of the best dunks of 2024, a put-back with his head above the rim.

Andre Jackson Jr.'s head was ABOVE THE RIM on this putback slam 😳 pic.twitter.com/omVUf3TvTJ — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2024

The Dunk Contest will be part of All-Star Saturday Night, Feb. 15 at the Chase Center in San Francisco (home to the Golden State Warriors). The entire evening will be broadcast on TNT, including the 3-point contest and a reported return (and expansion) of the Stephen Curry/Sabrina Ionescu shootout.