MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Seattle Mariners v Athletics
Rays at Mariners prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 8
MLB: AUG 05 Blue Jays at Rockies
Rockies at Diamondbacks Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, stats for August 8
NFL: New York Giants Training Camp
Malik Nabers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Top Clips

tjwattafcnorthbestbets.jpg
Watt at +950 for DPOY leads AFC North best bets
nbc_bte_coltsfuture_250808.jpg
Richardson’s health struggles lower Colts’ stock
nbc_bte_brownspanthers_250808.jpg
What to expect from Browns QB Sanders vs. Panthers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives key to hometown of Hamilton, Ontario

  
Published August 8, 2025 12:55 PM
How can NBA reduce Achilles injuries amid uptick?
July 15, 2025 11:20 AM
Dr. Mark Adickes joins Dan Patrick to examine the NBA's uptick in Achilles injuries, what possible role the stepback jumper plays in these situations, and why sedentary lifestyles may contribute to on-court injuries.

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the key to the city of Hamilton from Mayor Andrea Horwath at a public rally Thursday at Hamilton Stadium.

Horwath also announced the Oklahoma City star will have a street named after him after capping an epic season by leading Thunder to the NBA title.

“Growing up as I traveled across the world, to countless states, cities and countries people always asked where I was from,” Gilgeous-Alexander told a raucous gathering in the north end zone after hoisting the NBA championship trophy over his head. “I took pride in letting everyone know I was from Hamilton.

“Hamilton is different from every other city in Ontario, Hamiltonians carry a different sense of grit, determination, pride and energy than the rest of the province and honestly, I couldn’t shy away from that. I carry that with me every day and everywhere I go so you guys can only imagine how (much) overwhelming joy there was when I found out I was getting a key to the city I love and a street named after me.”

Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the Stadium on Thursday night. He was honored to start the second quarter of the CFL game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the B.C. Lions.