NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives key to hometown of Hamilton, Ontario

HAMILTON, Ontario (AP) — NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander received the key to the city of Hamilton from Mayor Andrea Horwath at a public rally Thursday at Hamilton Stadium.

Horwath also announced the Oklahoma City star will have a street named after him after capping an epic season by leading Thunder to the NBA title.

❝This city's engraved in me, and I'm glad they get to enjoy it with me.❞



SGA celebrates with his hometown of Hamilton 💙 pic.twitter.com/fxYsVZLUTl — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 8, 2025

“Growing up as I traveled across the world, to countless states, cities and countries people always asked where I was from,” Gilgeous-Alexander told a raucous gathering in the north end zone after hoisting the NBA championship trophy over his head. “I took pride in letting everyone know I was from Hamilton.

“Hamilton is different from every other city in Ontario, Hamiltonians carry a different sense of grit, determination, pride and energy than the rest of the province and honestly, I couldn’t shy away from that. I carry that with me every day and everywhere I go so you guys can only imagine how (much) overwhelming joy there was when I found out I was getting a key to the city I love and a street named after me.”

Gilgeous-Alexander returned to the Stadium on Thursday night. He was honored to start the second quarter of the CFL game between the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the B.C. Lions.