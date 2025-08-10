Trae Young reportedly ‘resigned’ to idea he will not sign extension with Hawks this summer

Atlanta was aggressive this offseason in retooling its roster. They traded for Kristaps Porzingis, who brings much-needed shot blocking to Atlanta. The Hawks sign-and-traded for Nickeil Alexander-Walker to add shooting and more defense on the wing. The Hawks went out and got Luke Kennard. Add in Jalen Johnson’s return to health, along with the potential of a Zaccharie Risacher leap in his second season, and the Hawks look like a potential top-four team in the East.

The one area Atlanta was not aggressive this summer: Talking contract extension with Trae Young. While that may leave Young frustrated, both sides appear resigned to the idea of Young playing out this season on his current contract and figuring out the future next summer, reports Jake Fischer at The Stein Line.

“Yet league sources tell me there are no plans for Young and the Hawks to engage in extension talks this summer. This, though, does not necessarily come as a surprise... Sources say Young’s side has actually been resigned for some time to the prospect of seeing out the final guaranteed year on his current contract rather than securing an extension, like his current contract, worth in excess of $200 million. He’d then have to make a decision about his $49 million player option for 2026-27.”

To be clear, Young isn’t looking to leave the Hawks and they aren’t looking to trade him.

This is a matter of the Atlanta organization wanting to play this season out with this improved roster, see what things look like and how it all meshes, and then make financial commitments next summer, when Porzingis will be a free agent and Young can opt out of the $48.9 million final year of his contract and hit the market as well. The risk for the Hawks is that Young opts out and signs elsewhere, and they lose him for nothing, which is why some league sources have suggested the Hawks should offer a shorter extension (two years, around $100 million). However, considering how tight the free agent market has been in the apron era, Atlanta may be willing to take that risk.

Next June, the Hawks also have the Pelicans’ first-round pick unprotected (part of New Orleans trading up in this year’s draft to get Derik Queen). If New Orleans struggles this season — a genuine possibility — this could end up being a high draft pick in a deep draft at the top, which could have Atlanta tweaking its vision for the future.

Young remains an elite offensive player who averaged 24.2 points and a league-high 11.6 assists per game last season, shooting 34% from beyond the arc. He also led the league in turnovers with 355 (4.7 per game), and is a minus defender.

For Young, he can turn his frustration into an opportunity — if the four-time All-Star can spark the Hawks’ offense and lead this team to a high seed and a playoff run, his value goes up heading into the next round of negotiations (with the threat of him becoming a free agent and just walking away looming). However it plays out, it looks more and more like Young will not be joining Luka Doncic, De’Aaron Fox and other stars who signed extensions this summer.