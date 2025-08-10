Jeremy Sochan to miss EuroBasket due to calf injury, expected to be ready for Spurs camp

Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan was in Poland training with the nation’s national team when he suffered a calf injury that will keep him out of EuroBasket, the Polish Basketball Federation announced.

“I am very disappointed, but due to a calf muscle injury, unfortunately, I will not be able to play for Poland at this year’s EuroBasket,” Sochan said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “I’ve been working hard for this over the last few months, and the time I trained and played with the national team was amazing. It’s a special group and I really enjoyed being a part of this team. Fortunately, the doctors predict that I will be fully healthy by the time the start of the preparation camp before the upcoming NBA season. I want to thank my teammates, coaches and the whole staff, especially the fans in Poland, for their support. I appreciate it very much and know that although I will not be able to be with you, I will support Poland with all my heart.”

Sochan is headed back to San Antonio to continue his recovery, which, as he said, is not expected to keep him out of training camp.

“In the face of injury, Jeremy received professional help in Poland,” Spurs GM Brian Wright said in the statement. “Cooperation with the staff and management of KoszKadry has always been exemplary. In this situation, however, the best option is to return to San Antonio.”

Sochan’s mother is from Poland, which led to his connection with their national team. Sochan was the only full-time NBA player on the Polish roster, but they also have Igor Milicic, who played last season at Tennessee and is set to be in the Philadelphia 76ers training camp on an Exhibit 10 contract.

Sochan, 22, averaged 11.4 points and 6.5 rebounds a game for the Spurs last season and is extension eligible before the season starts (if no deal is reached, the former No. 9 pick will hit restricted free agency next summer).

