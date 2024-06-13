Jaylen Brown is man to beat in chase for Finals MVP

The Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy will be in the building Friday night as the Boston Celtics look to sweep the Dallas Mavericks out of the NBA Finals.

If Boston is celebrating a title in Dallas Friday night — or even next Monday after a Game 5 in Boston — it feels inevitable Adam Silver will hand Jaylen Brown the Finals MVP trophy. That would feel appropriate on a few levels — to have the trophy named after Celtic and civil rights advocate Russell handed to a Celtic who is one of the most politically active and aware players in the league is fitting.

Plus, he’s earned it. Brown’s play on both ends has propelled the Celtics in this series, and it’s been evident to anyone watching in the building — the media voters for the award — or at home on television. The current betting odds reflect that.

Odds to win Finals MVP:

Jaylen Brown -280

Jayson Tatum +250

Luka Doncic +2200

Jrue Holiday +7500

While Brown leads the Celtics in scoring in the Finals, averaging 24.7 points a game while shooting 55.1% this series, what will earn him the trophy is his defense on Luka Doncic, which has held the perennial MVP candidate in relative check.

“I told myself [before the season] I wanted to just maximize my defensive potential, and I wanted to make First Team All-Defense going into the season,” Brown said. “I mean, that didn’t happen, but to be able to be in these moments and show your defensive versatility, picking guys up, guarding guys in the post, guarding contested threes, switching on, it’s been big for us.”

“I mean, how can I explain Jaylen? The guy just has a growth mindset,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “He just wants to get better. He yearns to get better. He’s not afraid to face his weaknesses on the court. So when you have that type of mindset, you’re just going to be able to take on every situation that the game brings you.”

Through three games, Brown had been the player consistently driving Boston’s success. Holiday and Tatum (and Porzingis) have had their games, but Brown has been the MVP.

We like to think that in sports anything can happen, but the Celtics have been much the better team throughout this series and Boston winning banner No. 18 is inevitable. When it does, it is nearly as inevitable that Brown will win Finals MVP.