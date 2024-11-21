Mavericks’ Luka Doncic sufferers sprained wrist, to be reevaluated in a week

When speaking to the media after the Mavericks beat the Pelicans Tuesday, Luka Doncic had a wrap on his wrist. When asked what that was and when it happened he said, “I don’t know, honestly. I started feeling it in the first quarter, but then it just got worse, but nothing serious” (via Grant Afseth).

It turns out it’s a little more serious than “nothing.” Doncic has a sprained wrist and will be re-evaluated in a week, the team has announced.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that an MRI revealed a right wrist sprain for guard Luka Dončić. Dončić sustained the injury during the Mavericks’ game against New Orleans on Tuesday.



Dončić will be reevaluated in one week. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) November 21, 2024

That timeline has Doncic out for the team’s 3-game road trip that starts in Denver Friday night in a big NBA Cup game.

Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists a game this season and the Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court. While those numbers are impressive, Doncic has been less efficient in getting there than in years past. He is shooting just 32.4% on 3-pointers and has a 55 true shooting percentage, just a little below the league average. For Mavericks fans looking for a silver lining, a week or more off could be what Doncic needs to get his body right and return to the efficient, MVP-level player we know.

Injuries have been a part of what has the Mavericks off to a slower-than-expected start at 8-7, but finally healthy they had won three in a row, including a clutch win at Oklahoma City (the Mavericks have struggled in the clutch this season). Now losing Doncic is a setback and puts more on the shoulders of Kyrie Irving as a shot creator.

