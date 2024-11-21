 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball First Base Overview: Vlad Jr. back on top, but where will Pete Alonso land?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
RotoPat’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins
2024 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Steelers vs. Browns
nbc_oly_louganisseoullookback_241121.jpg
Greg Louganis’ heroic diving triumph in Seoul
nbc_pft_lionsshouldntwantrams_241121.jpg
Who Lions shouldn’t want to face in the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers
Fantasy Baseball First Base Overview: Vlad Jr. back on top, but where will Pete Alonso land?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
RotoPat’s Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins
2024 Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Top Clips

nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Steelers vs. Browns
nbc_oly_louganisseoullookback_241121.jpg
Greg Louganis’ heroic diving triumph in Seoul
nbc_pft_lionsshouldntwantrams_241121.jpg
Who Lions shouldn’t want to face in the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic sufferers sprained wrist, to be reevaluated in a week

  
Published November 21, 2024 11:23 AM

When speaking to the media after the Mavericks beat the Pelicans Tuesday, Luka Doncic had a wrap on his wrist. When asked what that was and when it happened he said, “I don’t know, honestly. I started feeling it in the first quarter, but then it just got worse, but nothing serious” (via Grant Afseth).

It turns out it’s a little more serious than “nothing.” Doncic has a sprained wrist and will be re-evaluated in a week, the team has announced.

That timeline has Doncic out for the team’s 3-game road trip that starts in Denver Friday night in a big NBA Cup game.

Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists a game this season and the Mavericks are outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court. While those numbers are impressive, Doncic has been less efficient in getting there than in years past. He is shooting just 32.4% on 3-pointers and has a 55 true shooting percentage, just a little below the league average. For Mavericks fans looking for a silver lining, a week or more off could be what Doncic needs to get his body right and return to the efficient, MVP-level player we know.

Injuries have been a part of what has the Mavericks off to a slower-than-expected start at 8-7, but finally healthy they had won three in a row, including a clutch win at Oklahoma City (the Mavericks have struggled in the clutch this season). Now losing Doncic is a setback and puts more on the shoulders of Kyrie Irving as a shot creator.

Mentions
DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks