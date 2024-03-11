New Kobe statue has multiple typos, Lakers are working to correct mistakes

Copy editing matters.

Last month, the Lakers unveiled a new Kobe Bryant statue outside Crypto.com Arena. The statue is filled with symbolism and nods to Kobe’s career (for example, he’s standing on a triangle, representing Phil Jackson and the triangle offense Kobe played at the peak of his career in). It includes the box score of his 81-point game.

It was also filled with typos. Jose Calderon’s name is spelled “Jose Calderson,” while Von Wafer’s name is spelled “Vom Wafer,” and the term DNP – Coach’s Decision is “DNP – Coach’s Decicion.”

Hm … Kobes Statue mit drei Fehlern? CalderSon, VoM Wafer, DeciCion? What? 😨 pic.twitter.com/5ea6zWuXJ7 — André „Dré“ Voigt (@drevoigt) March 10, 2024

The Lakers are working to correct the problem, as Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

“We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon,” a team spokesperson told The Athletic.

File this under “measure twice, cut once.”

The statue remains a fitting and enduring tribute to Kobe, one of the most important and, right now, the most popular Laker in franchise history. It just needs a little cleanup.

