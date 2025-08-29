 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL Preseason 2025
RotoPat’s Last-Minute Fantasy Football Rankings
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Tottenham v. Bournemouth Prediction: Match Preview, Odds, Betting Trends, Stats, and Best Bets
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays
Two-start pitchers: Joe Ryan fronts the list of appetizing options for the week of September 1

Top Clips

Turner_raw_real_size.jpg
Inside Turner’s plate-winning race at Budds Creek
nbc_roto_micahparsons_250829.jpg
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Mavericks waive-and-stretch Olivier-Maxence Prosper, clearing way for Dante Exum signing

  
Published August 29, 2025 06:26 PM

Kyrie Irving will miss most, if not all, of the coming season due to a torn ACL, which has Dallas wanting to bring in some point guard depth behind D’Angelo Russell. Specifically, the Mavericks plan to re-sign Dante Exum, who has been with the team for a couple of seasons but is now a free agent.

To make that happen, the Mavericks are waiving and stretching 2023 first-round pick Olivier-Maxence Prosper, a story broken by ESPN’s Shams Charania.

This was not a surprise. Dallas is hard-capped at the second apron and was within $1.5 million of that line, it needed to clear cap space to sign Exum, even to a veteran minimum contract. The team had tried to trade Prosper, but other teams wanted a second-round pick attached to take on his $3 million contract. Dallas could create enough space to sign Exum by waiving and stretching Prosper, spreading his $3 million over three seasons on the books.

Once Prosper clears waivers, expect the Mavericks to announce the deal with Exum.

Prosper becomes a free agent and has shown enough flashes in Dallas to garner interest from other NBA teams.

