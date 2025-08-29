How to Watch Serbia vs Latvia at EuroBasket 2025: Nikola Jokic vs. Kristaps Porzingis

Two of the top big men in the NBA will go head-to-head Saturday — in Riga, Latvia.

Nikola Jokic and the tournament favorite Serbian squad will face host Latvia and Kristaps Porzingis in a Group A game on Saturday. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch that game.

EuroBasket 2025: Serbia vs. Latvia: How To Watch

Serbia vs. Latvia tips off Saturday, Aug. 31 at 11 AM ET (6 PM local time in Latvia).

In the United States, games can be streamed on Courtside 1891, FIBA’s official streaming platform. All EuroBasket games also can be viewed through DAZN on the Courtside app.

Jokic vs. Porzingis

Both big men come in off strong games.

Porzingis had a rough opening outing in a loss to Turkiye, but on Friday he had 22 points and seven rebounds against Estonia.

KP came up BIG for the hosts Latvia 🇱🇻 to grab their first win! #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/rUzzKSwDqG — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) August 29, 2025

Jokic has looked like himself — the best player in the world — and dropped a casual 23 and 10 on Portugal.

The Joker’s walk in the park 💆‍♂️



📊 23 PTS | 10 REB | 3 AST | 2 BLK | 2 STL pic.twitter.com/zn9PB2uyW4 — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) August 29, 2025

Whatever happens with the big men, what makes Serbia the favorite in this matchup is its depth on the rest of the roster. Serbia features NBA players Bogdan Bogdanovic (Clippers), Nikola Jovic (Heat), Nikola Topic (Thunder) and Tristan Vukcevic (Wizards). They also have former NBA players Vasilije Micic, Filip Petrusev, and Alen Smailagic. Latvia does have former NBA player Davis Bertans.