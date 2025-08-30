Nikola Jokic scores 39 in Serbian win, Luka Doncic scores 39 in Slovenian loss at EuroBasket

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Texas at Ohio State
Sayin, defense propel No. 3 Ohio State past top-ranked Texas 14-7
MotoAmerica SB 2025 100 division merges 2026 - Brian J Nelson.jpg
MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What Cup playoff drivers say are their strengths and weaknesses entering NASCAR postseason

Top Clips

GettyImages-2232147786_copy.jpg
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Texas at Ohio State
Sayin, defense propel No. 3 Ohio State past top-ranked Texas 14-7
MotoAmerica SB 2025 100 division merges 2026 - Brian J Nelson.jpg
MotoAmerica merges Stock 1000 into the Superbike class for 2026
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
What Cup playoff drivers say are their strengths and weaknesses entering NASCAR postseason

Top Clips

GettyImages-2232147786_copy.jpg
Key players to watch in Liverpool v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_ruben_amorim_intrv_250830v2.jpg
Amorim’s takeaways from Man Utd’s win v. Burnley
nbc_pl_wilson_ilsidor_intv_250830.jpg
Isidor opens up on his ‘unbelievable’ week

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Nikola Jokic scores 39 in Serbian win, Luka Doncic scores 39 in Slovenian loss at EuroBasket

  
Published August 30, 2025 04:56 PM

The NBA’s biggest stars were shining bright in EuroLeague on Saturday — and 39 seemed to be the number.

In a showdown of big-name NBA centers, Nikola Jokic looked dominant against Kristaps Porzingis, scoring 39 points with 10 boards in a Serbian win.

Porzingis finished with 14 points, six rebounds and three blocks, but it wasn’t enough as Latvia fell 84-40. The win improved Serbia’s record to 3-0 so far, and with that, they qualified for the next round (despite being without Bogdan Bogdanovic).

Luka Doncic has looked dominant through the early part of the tournament — he leads EuroBasket in points per game — and that continued on Saturday when he dropped 39 for Slovenia.

Despite Doncic’s play, France came from behind in the second half to take the win, 103- 95. At the end of the game, there was a scuffle when France’s Sylvain Francisco broke the unwritten rule and decided to score rather than dribble the game out, as everyone else was shaking hands and walking off the court.

Slovenia is now 0-2 in EuroBasket, despite Doncic’s elite and energetic play. They have lost to two high-quality teams in Poland and France (both are 2-0), but now Slovenia’s games against Belgium, Iceland and Israel become must-win.

Mentions
DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic DEN_Jokic_Nikola.jpg Nikola Jokic