 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sunbre_feegoal_250830.jpg
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 Presented by PPG - Practice
Denny Hamlin claims Southern 500 pole as playoff drivers take top 12 starting spots
WNBA: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 12): Aces skyrocket, while the Liberty lose ground
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_sunbre_feegoal_250830.jpg
Le Fee’s penalty brings Sunderland level v. Bees
nbc_pl_sunbre_thiagogoal_250830.jpg
Thiago’s header gives Brentford lead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_goalbur2mu2_250830.jpg
Anthony makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Clippers’ Bogdan Bogdanovic leaves EuroBasket game with hamstring injury, to miss next game

  
Published August 30, 2025 11:48 AM

Serbian captain Bogdan Bogdanovic left the court and did not play in the second half of the team’s win against Portugal — and is out for the team’s game Saturday against Latvia — after suffering a hamstring injury.

The injury appeared to occur on a drive to the basket late in the first half, reports Semih Tuna of eurohoops.net, who was in Riga, Latvia, for the game. Bogdanovic was in the Serbian locker room greeting his teammates after the win.

The severity of the injury and his ability to return to EuroBasket are not yet known. The Serbians are waiting for the Clippers’ doctor to weigh in (he has a say due to the Clippers’ insurance on the player), and it is his thoughts, working in conjunction with the Serbian national team’s medical staff, that will determine if Bogdanovic will return during EuroBasket, according to reports. How long a player is out with a hamstring injury depends on the severity of the strain, it can go from a week or so out to six weeks or more. The longer end of that timeline would not only have Bogdanovic missing the rest of EuroBasket but also the start of the Clippers training camp in a month. Bogdanovic missed games early last season in Los Angeles due to a hamstring strain.

Bogdanovic had 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in Serbia’s opening blowout win over Estonia at EuroBasket. He had seven points and five rebounds before leaving the game against Portugal.

Serbia went on to beat Portugal 80-69 behind 23 points and 10 rebounds from Nikola Jokic. Next up for Serbia is host Latvia and their star, Kristaps Porzingis.

Mentions
ATL_Bogdanovic_Bogdan.jpg Bogdan Bogdanovic