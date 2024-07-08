Pelicans sign center Daniel Theis to one-year contract

New Orleans has been looking for a center since Jonas Valanciunas signed with the Wizards (and even before that), and they have found a solid reserve to fill that role.

The Pelicans are set to sign veteran big man Daniel Thies, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Other reports have said this is for the veteran minimum.

Theis, 32, started last season in Indiana, but they waived him. In November, Theis signed with the Clippers, averaging 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds a game (playing in 59). The Pelicans will be Theis’ sixth team in eight NBA seasons.

Theis will get minutes as a stretch five — he shot 36.6% from 3 last season — and could be in contention for a starting position depending on what other centers New Orleans brings in.

Before that, Theis will be in the Paris Olympics representing Germany. Theis was one of the top players on an undefeated German squad which won the Gold Medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup last summer. Germany is a medal contender in Paris.

