 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
How to watch: Genesis Scottish Open, Amundi Evian Championship
Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
2024 Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_pst_usmntolympics_240708.jpg
USMNT ‘can do damage’ at the 2024 Paris Olympics
nbc_pst_messicopaamerica_240708.jpg
Can any team stop Argentina in Copa America?
SpainfranceMbappe.jpg
Spain a ‘clear favorite’ v. sleepwalking France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
How to watch: Genesis Scottish Open, Amundi Evian Championship
Indianapolis Colts v Philadelphia Eagles
2024 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
2024 Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Preview

Top Clips

nbc_pst_usmntolympics_240708.jpg
USMNT ‘can do damage’ at the 2024 Paris Olympics
nbc_pst_messicopaamerica_240708.jpg
Can any team stop Argentina in Copa America?
SpainfranceMbappe.jpg
Spain a ‘clear favorite’ v. sleepwalking France

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Pelicans sign center Daniel Theis to one-year contract

  
Published July 8, 2024 01:22 PM
Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Clippers

LOS ANGELES, CA - APIRL 14: Daniel Theis #10 of the LA Clippers dunks the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on April 14, 2024 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans has been looking for a center since Jonas Valanciunas signed with the Wizards (and even before that), and they have found a solid reserve to fill that role.

The Pelicans are set to sign veteran big man Daniel Thies, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Other reports have said this is for the veteran minimum.

Theis, 32, started last season in Indiana, but they waived him. In November, Theis signed with the Clippers, averaging 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds a game (playing in 59). The Pelicans will be Theis’ sixth team in eight NBA seasons.

Theis will get minutes as a stretch five — he shot 36.6% from 3 last season — and could be in contention for a starting position depending on what other centers New Orleans brings in.

Before that, Theis will be in the Paris Olympics representing Germany. Theis was one of the top players on an undefeated German squad which won the Gold Medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup last summer. Germany is a medal contender in Paris.

Mentions
Daniel Theis.png Daniel Theis New Orleans Pelicans Primary Logo New Orleans Pelicans