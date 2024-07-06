Sharpshooter Malik Beasley reportedly headed to Detroit on one-year, $6 million contract

Milwaukee picked up Malik Beasley on a steal after he had a down season with the Lakers, and last season he bounced back shooting 41.3% from 3 while scoring 11.3 points a game. That performance earned Beasley a bigger payday.

Beasley is signing with the Pistons on a one-year, $6 million deal, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent sharpshooter Malik Beasley plans to sign a one-year, $6 million-plus deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Beasley's agent, Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management, has been negotiating the new deal with Pistons officials. pic.twitter.com/uNt4HRqX5v — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 6, 2024

The Pistons can sign Bealey into their cap space.

Detroit is going to be respectable this season — they are not tanking, they are building around budding star Cade Cunningham. This roster puts shooting and some secondary shot creation around the former No. 1 pick and gives him a real chance to succeed he did not have the past couple of seasons.

Cunningham will start the one, Beasley or Jaden Ivey will start at the two (with the other one getting a lot of minutes behind him), Ausar Thompson at the three, Tobias Harris at the four, and Jalen Duren at center. Off the bench comes Marcus Sasser, Tim Hardaway Jr., Isaiah Stewart and Simone Fontecchio. That roster under new coach J.B. Bickerstaff isn’t challenging for a top-six seed in the East, but it is not a pushover either and, if Cunningham takes a step forward, could push for the play-in. If not, they end up with another high draft pick in what will be a much better, deeper draft.

