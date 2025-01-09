 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brent Rooker
Brent Rooker and Athletics finalize a five-year, $60 million contract
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Brent Rooker
Brent Rooker and Athletics finalize a five-year, $60 million contract
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Playoff Rankings for 2024
CoreyDayphoto.jpeg
19-year-old Corey Day signs multi-year agreement with Hendrick Motorsports

Top Clips

nbc_pft_chiefsbengals_250109.jpg
Kelce rejects idea KC lost to DEN to block CIN
nbc_pft_draft_250109.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card underdog QB confidence levels
nbc_pft_49erssaleh_250109.jpg
49ers must be able to adjust defensive scheme

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Too much Evan Mobley: Cavaliers in a zone, knock off Thunder 129-122

  
Published January 8, 2025 10:53 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder v Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 8: Evan Mobley #4 and Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 8, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Oklahoma City came into Wednesday night with not just the best defense in the NBA this season, but it was on pace to be a historically great defense.

Cleveland put up 129 points on it.

As he has been all season, Evan Mobley’s offensive step forward as a shot creator was the difference — that and Jarrett Allen scoring 25 points on 9-of-11 shooting — as Cleveland won the much-anticipated showdown between the top teams in the Eastern and Western conferences, 129-122.

If this was an NBA Finals preview we are in for a treat come June — it was the kind of intense, highly entertaining game played at a high level we rarely see in January. This is exactly the kind of basketball and stars who can sell the league as the older generation of stars fade — it doesn’t have to be big markets.

“When you see that kind of basketball out there I think any fan [would enjoy it],” Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said, via Evan Dammarell of Down Euclid. “I trust it. I trust the product. I trust the quality. Eventually, that’ll win out.”

If you enjoyed this, these teams play again on Jan. 16, this time in OKC.

The Thunder’s defensive pressure and physicality have worn down other East contenders in the past week — Boston and New York — but Cleveland’s offense remained crisp all night. It wasn’t just great individual shot-making (although there was that), both teams generated great looks with crisp passing and player movement. For the Cavaliers, this ball movement is what coach Kenny Atkinson brought with him from his time as Steve Kerr’s top assistant at Golden State. That and Atkinson empowering Mobley and Darius Garland — 18 points, seven assists — transformed this team.

The game started to swing in the third quarter when Cleveland kept penetrating the Oklahoma City defense and getting good shots — the Cavs scored 25 points in the first six minutes of the quarter — while Oklahoma City became flustered for a stretch by the Cavaliers’ zone defense. Then Atkinson put 6'11" Defensive Player of the Year candidate Mobley on Shai Gilgous-Alexander, which proved brilliant. Meanwhile, the Cavs kept hitting big shots.

“A lot of it was just the stops…" Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said, via Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman. “We got really loose down the stretch of the third. We were kind of trading baskets at that point in the game, which obviously isn’t our identity. And they really executed down the stretch.”

Gilgeous-Alexander still finished the night with 31 points but on 13-of-27 shooting. Jalen Williams added 25, and Isaiah Hartenstein played fantastically but battled foul trouble for much of the second half. He still finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Cleveland had a more balanced attack with seven players in double-digits. Allen had 25, Mobley 21, and Garland finished with 18, then off the bench Max Strus had 17 and Ty Jerome took over for a second-half stretch and finished with 15. Donovan Mitchell had a rough night with 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting, but hit a key corner 3.

It was a team win for Cleveland that extended its winning streak to 11 while ending Oklahoma City’s at 15.

Mentions
CLE_Mobley_Evan.jpg Evan Mobley CLE_Garland_Darius.jpg Darius Garland OKC_Hartenstein_Isaiah.jpg Isaiah Hartenstein CLE_Allen_Jarrett.jpg Jarrett Allen OKC_Williams_Jalen.jpg Jalen Williams OKC_Gilgeous-Alexander_Shai.jpg Shai Gilgeous-Alexander