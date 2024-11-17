Watch Jayson Tatum hit buzzer-beating game-winner, lift Celtics past Raptors

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero among 10 who lock up PGA Tour status for 2025
DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rory McIlroy ends tumultuous year with Dubai win and sixth season title
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers
What NFL games are on today: Week 11 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigten_gabrielcomp_241116.jpg
Every Gabriel throw and run from win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_bigten_oregonvwiscohl_241116.jpg
Highlights: Oregon survives scare vs. Wisconsin
Jayden_Maiava.jpg
Highlights: USC ekes out victory over Nebraska

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rasmus Hojgaard, Matteo Manassero among 10 who lock up PGA Tour status for 2025
DP World Tour Championship 2024 - Day Four
Rory McIlroy ends tumultuous year with Dubai win and sixth season title
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers
What NFL games are on today: Week 11 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigten_gabrielcomp_241116.jpg
Every Gabriel throw and run from win vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_bigten_oregonvwiscohl_241116.jpg
Highlights: Oregon survives scare vs. Wisconsin
Jayden_Maiava.jpg
Highlights: USC ekes out victory over Nebraska

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Jayson Tatum hit buzzer-beating game-winner, lift Celtics past Raptors

  
Published November 17, 2024 07:41 AM
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 16: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on after scoring he game winning three point basket during the game against the Toronto Raptors on November 16, 2024 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

Jayson Tatum missed a 15-foot buzzer-beater that would have won Boston the game in regulation Saturday night. Instead, Toronto pushed Boston to overtime.

Tatum didn’t miss twice. On a play that appeared to be designed for Jaylen Brown but he got knocked down (without a foul), Tatum isolated and hit the buzzer-beating game-winner.

“Man, I missed so many shots in the second half, I was bound to hit one,” Tatum told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin in his walk-off interview. “We had a couple options (on the last play). A live catch, we got the scrum action, JB got ran over and I thought they were gonna call a foul. I had to make a play.”

It was a gutty performance from Toronto, which was missing four rotation players (including Scottie Barnes) but dominated in the paint with 72 points. Center Jakob Poeltl led the way for the Raptors with a career-high 35 points, while RJ Barrett recorded his first-ever triple-double with 25 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds.

Brown led the Celtics with 27 points while Tatum finished with 24. The win improved Boston to 7-3 on the season.

Mentions
Jayson Tatum.png Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics Primary Logo Boston Celtics Toronto Raptors Primary Logo Toronto Raptors