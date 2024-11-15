Watch Utah’s John Collins throw down game-winning dunk with help of Dallas defensive lapse.

Dallas keeps finding new ways to lose in the clutch.

Thursday night the Mavericks dropped their fourth game in a row — by a total of eight points — when a defensive miscommunication left Luka Doncic in no-man’s land and Utah’s Jordan Clarkson whipped a pass right past him to John Collins for a game-winning dunk.

CLARKSON TO COLLINS FOR THE LEAD 🤯



Jazz up 2... 6.4 seconds left on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/w04Ltwtk4E — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2024

Dallas’ Naji Marshall missed a 3, and Utah picked up the win, 115-113.

After the game, both Mavericks’ coach Jason Kidd and Doncic agreed a defensive communication issue led to Collins getting free for the game-winning dunk, with Doncic saying it was his fault for not understanding what Mavs defensive coordinator Sean Sweeney called.

“It was a misunderstanding,” Doncic said, via Grant Afseth. “I thought I was going to go hit, and Grimes thought he was going to go hit. And it was a lob, so we misunderstood the bench. That’s on me.”

The Mavericks were equally without answers about their late-game execution issues overall — Dallas is 1-6 on the season in clutch games (within five points in the final five minutes) with a -20.5 net rating in those minutes. All four games in Dallas’ losing streak were within one possession.

This was a nice win for the Jazz, who were led by Collins with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Clarkson scored 20 Lauri Markkanen couldn’t finish the game due a blow to his face that led to vision issues.

Doncic had 37 points and nine assists to lead Dallas.