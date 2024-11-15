Watch Utah’s John Collins throw down game-winning dunk with help of Dallas defensive lapse.

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Douglas_InSchool_Still - IMG_9353.jpg
Devin Carter Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American as Part of Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Douglas_InSchool_Still - IMG_9373.jpg
Wide Receiver Aaron Gregory Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xayxvmc1wzokckz5shoz
Nebraska flips four-star OLB Dawson Merritt away from Alabama
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_soc_jamusmnt_241114.jpg
Highlights: Jamaica vs. USMNT (En Español)
nbc_soc_usapenaltysavev2_241114.jpg
Turner makes penalty save to keep USMNT ahead
nbc_soc_usagoal1_241114.jpg
Pepi scores in first minutes for USMNT vs. Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Douglas_InSchool_Still - IMG_9353.jpg
Devin Carter Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American as Part of Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Douglas_InSchool_Still - IMG_9373.jpg
Wide Receiver Aaron Gregory Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/xayxvmc1wzokckz5shoz
Nebraska flips four-star OLB Dawson Merritt away from Alabama
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_soc_jamusmnt_241114.jpg
Highlights: Jamaica vs. USMNT (En Español)
nbc_soc_usapenaltysavev2_241114.jpg
Turner makes penalty save to keep USMNT ahead
nbc_soc_usagoal1_241114.jpg
Pepi scores in first minutes for USMNT vs. Jamaica

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Utah’s John Collins throw down game-winning dunk with help of Dallas defensive lapse.

  
Published November 15, 2024 02:38 AM
Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 14: Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz celebrates a basket during the second half of a game against the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center on November 14, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Dallas keeps finding new ways to lose in the clutch.

Thursday night the Mavericks dropped their fourth game in a row — by a total of eight points — when a defensive miscommunication left Luka Doncic in no-man’s land and Utah’s Jordan Clarkson whipped a pass right past him to John Collins for a game-winning dunk.

Dallas’ Naji Marshall missed a 3, and Utah picked up the win, 115-113.

After the game, both Mavericks’ coach Jason Kidd and Doncic agreed a defensive communication issue led to Collins getting free for the game-winning dunk, with Doncic saying it was his fault for not understanding what Mavs defensive coordinator Sean Sweeney called.

“It was a misunderstanding,” Doncic said, via Grant Afseth. “I thought I was going to go hit, and Grimes thought he was going to go hit. And it was a lob, so we misunderstood the bench. That’s on me.”

The Mavericks were equally without answers about their late-game execution issues overall — Dallas is 1-6 on the season in clutch games (within five points in the final five minutes) with a -20.5 net rating in those minutes. All four games in Dallas’ losing streak were within one possession.

This was a nice win for the Jazz, who were led by Collins with 28 points and nine rebounds, while Clarkson scored 20 Lauri Markkanen couldn’t finish the game due a blow to his face that led to vision issues.

Doncic had 37 points and nine assists to lead Dallas.

Mentions
DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic Jordan Clarkson.png Jordan Clarkson John Collins.png John Collins Utah Jazz Primary Logo Utah Jazz Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks