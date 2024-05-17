 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Arizona Coyotes
Toronto Maple Leafs hire Craig Berube as coach, hoping veteran can turn around longtime playoff woes
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
NASCAR’s Kyle Larson quick learner at Indy 500 ‘Fast Friday’ as Colton Herta tops charts
nbc_indy_ryanqualsessay_240517.jpg
How to watch 2024 Indy 500 pole qualifying this weekend on NBC and Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_horse_pimlicospecial_240517.jpg
Pyrenees takes the win in Pimlico Special Stakes
nbc_indy_tinycarsmclaughlin_240517.jpg
IndyCar: Tiny Cars with McLaughlin
nbc_golf_schefflerlawyerintvv2_240517.jpg
Scheffler’s lawyer: ‘He didn’t do anything wrong’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Scottie Scheffler commits to play next week’s PGA Tour event at Colonial

  
Published May 17, 2024 05:50 PM

Scottie Scheffler is playing on at this week’s PGA Championship, where he’ll enter the weekend at Valhalla in contention.

He’ll also compete next week.

The field list for the Charles Schwab Challenge was released Friday evening, and Scheffler, the world No. 1 and Dallas native, was among those committed to the event, which begins Thursday at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

That news, of course, is a footnote on a chaotic day that saw a man killed after being struck by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla’s gates, and Scheffler arrested after what he described as a “a big misunderstanding” with a police officer while trying to navigate his way through the traffic caused by the accident scene.

Scheffler spent a couple hours in a jail cell and was charged with four counts, including second-degree assault of a police officer, before being released in time to play his second round. He shot 5-under 66 to move to 9 under, two shots off the lead at the time, though Xander Schauffele, who shot 9-under 62 on Thursday, had just started his round.

Scheffler’s wife, Meredith, welcomed their first child earlier this month as Scheffler withdrew from last week’s Wells Fargo Championship to be there for their son’s birth.

Joining Scheffler in the Colonial field are seven other top-25 players in the world: No. 7 Viktor Hovland, No. 9 Max Homa, No. 10 Brian Harman, No. 13 Collin Morikawa, No. 20 Keegan Bradley, No. 21 Sepp Straka, No. 24 Jordan Spieth and No. 25 Chris Kirk.