Mariners at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for July 8

Its Tuesday, July 8 and the Mariners (48-42) are in Bronx to open a series against the Yankees (49-41).

Logan Gilbert is slated to take the mound for Seattle against Will Warren for New York.

The Yankees take the field having won just three of their last ten games. As a result, they have fallen into second place in the American League East sitting 3.5 games behind the Blue Jays.

The Mariners have won three in a row to climb to within 6.5 games of Houston in the American League West. Seattle’s strength is their starting pitching and their All-Star catcher, Cal Raleigh. The breakout star leads the majors with 35 home runs.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Mariners at Yankees

Date: Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: RSNW, YES

Odds for the Mariners at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Mariners (+106), Yankees (-126)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Mariners at Yankees

Pitching matchup for July 8, 2025: Logan Gilbert vs. Will Warren

Mariners: Logan Gilbert (2-2, 3.40 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 vs. Kansas City - 4.2IP, 1ER, 3H, 3BB, 7Ks Yankees: Will Warren (5-4, 5.02 ERA)

Last outing: 7/2 at Toronto - 4IP, 8ER, 10H, 4BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Mariners at Yankees

The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with winning records

5 of the Mariners’ last 7 games against the Yankees have stayed under the Total

The Yankees are showing a profit of 2.73 units on the Run Line in their last 5 games in the Bronx

Anthony Volpe is 3-26 (.115) through 6 games in July

is 3-26 (.115) through 6 games in July Cody Bellinger is riding a 12-game hitting streak (19-52)

is riding a 12-game hitting streak (19-52) Julio Rodriguez is just 2-23 (.087) through 6 games in July

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Mariners and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Mariners and the Yankees:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Seattle Mariners at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

