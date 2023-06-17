Skip navigation
NFL
Philadelphia Eagles
Jemal Singleton
JS
Jemal
Singleton
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Saints interview Eagles asst. head coach Jemal Singleton for OC
One of Philadelphia’s top assistant coaches could be following former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to New Orleans.
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Jemal Singleton
PHI
Coaching Staff
Saints interviewed Jemal Singleton for OC opening
Lane Johnson: When Kellen Moore addresses the offense you see what a genius he is
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Commanders are betting favorites to land Myles Garrett
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Report: Saints interviewing Eagles assistant Doug Nussmeier today for OC job
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Saints to interview Brandon Staley, Christian Parker for defensive coordinator job
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Saquon Barkley says champagne fueled his “dynasty” talk, hard work will fuel a repeat
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Eagles brought fan injured in New Orleans terror attack on team bus at Super Bowl parade
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
