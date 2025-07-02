Cooper DeJean sees “a lot to get better at” heading into second Eagles season

Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean capped his rookie season with a memorable 22nd birthday.

DeJean returned a Patrick Mahomes interception for a touchdown in the first half of Super Bowl LIX to help propel the Eagles to a blowout win over the Chiefs. The play came after a strong year that showed DeJean was up to the task of playing in the slot and he also averaged 10 yards per punt return during the regular season.

The corner’s plans for Year 2 go beyond a repeat. DeJean got looks at the outside cornerback spot during the offseason program and he said that he’s focused on improving across the board as he moves into his second season with the Eagles.

“I’m still continuing to work, and to try and be the best I can be at my job,” DeJean said, via Jeff Kerr of CBSSports.com. “There are a lot of things I can get better at coming off of last season, that I can be ready for this season. And those are the things that I’ve been working on this offseason. Becoming stronger, faster, being more comfortable out on the field, and working my techniques. I don’t think it’s changed me as a person at all.”

DeJean’s fellow 2024 rookie Quinyon Mitchell also plays a big role in the secondary and continued growth from both would be a good way to push the Eagles into position for a repeat performance in Levi’s Stadium next February.