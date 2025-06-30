Eagles first-rounder Jihaad Campbell: No preference on position, just want to play football

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier this month that first-round pick Jihaad Campbell will begin practicing with the team in August when he’s cleared to return from shoulder surgery and he also offered a preview of where Campbell will fit into the team’s defense.

Fangio said that Campbell will be lining up at inside linebacker next to Zach Baun while the team waits for Nakobe Dean to return from his knee injury. Fangio was also asked about the possibility of trying Campbell off the edge and said that was something that any thoughts of that would have to wait until Campbell was back on the field.

In an interview with the Eagles’ website, Campbell said his only current goal is to make that return and that he’ll be happy to fill any role the Eagles have in mind.

“That is for the coaches to decide, not me,” Campbell said. “I’m going to give it my all no matter how they decide to use me on the field. I feel like I’m a versatile player and I know I’m going to learn every day from the guys on this defense. It is going to be hard work. I know that. I want to be the best player I can be, help the defense, help the Eagles win games. That’s the role I want to have. As far as a position, nah. Let’s just play football.”

The Eagles’ recent track record of drafting defensive players bodes well for Campbell’s chances of making a positive impact wherever he lines up in the unit.