LB Jihaad Campbell not expected to practice with Eagles until sometime in August

The Eagles made linebacker Jihaad Campbell their first-round pick in April, but it will still be a while before he’s ready to fully practice with the team.

Campbell is recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said at a Tuesday press conference that the team expects to have him ready to go at some point in training camp.

“He won’t hit the practice field until sometime in August,” Fangio said. “We’re doing all we can, he’s doing all he can in meetings. We’re doing all we can with him on the field. I take him to the side and do an individual drill with him that’s suited to what he can do right now. He’s working good and trying to pick it up.”

Fangio said that Campbell will work at inside linebacker once he’s cleared to practice and said any thought of seeing time on the edge would have to wait until Campbell can show the team what he’s able to do on the field.