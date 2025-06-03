 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
LB Jihaad Campbell not expected to practice with Eagles until sometime in August

  
Published June 3, 2025 12:57 PM

The Eagles made linebacker Jihaad Campbell their first-round pick in April, but it will still be a while before he’s ready to fully practice with the team.

Campbell is recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said at a Tuesday press conference that the team expects to have him ready to go at some point in training camp.

“He won’t hit the practice field until sometime in August,” Fangio said. “We’re doing all we can, he’s doing all he can in meetings. We’re doing all we can with him on the field. I take him to the side and do an individual drill with him that’s suited to what he can do right now. He’s working good and trying to pick it up.”

Fangio said that Campbell will work at inside linebacker once he’s cleared to practice and said any thought of seeing time on the edge would have to wait until Campbell can show the team what he’s able to do on the field.