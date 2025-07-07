Bryce Huff: I knew in training camp that it wouldn’t work out with Eagles

Edge rusher Bryce Huff was happy when he was reunited with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this offseason and he revealed recently that he spent a lot of time thinking about getting traded away from the Eagles last year.

Huff had 10.5 sacks playing for Saleh with the Jets in 2024 and turned that into a three-year contract with the Eagles, but he never found a groove during his lone season in Philadelphia. Moving from playing with his hand on the ground to standing up on the edge proved to be a bad fit and he wound up being on the inactive list for the team’s Super Bowl win over the Chiefs.

Huff told The SFNiners podcast that he knew right off the bat that things were not going to go well in Philly, but knew that “a trade wasn’t going to happen during the season” because he was a high-profile signing. That trade finally came this offseason and Huff feels ready to put things back on a better track.

“There’s a plethora of things that went down,” Huff said. “I don’t wanna get into specifics. Being in the league for five years, I kinda knew what it felt like for me to be in a good situation. I gotta look out for myself and do what I think is best. I kind of knew where it was headed fairly early on into the season, probably even training camp if I’m being honest. So when everything popped off, it was just like ‘Yeah, all right let’s get to work.’”

The 49ers are also looking for a mulligan on the 2024 season, so the partnership could turn out to be a winning one on multiple fronts this fall.