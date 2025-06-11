Bryce Huff thankful he landed with 49ers

Edge rusher Bryce Huff is happy to be back with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Huff had 10 sacks playing for Saleh in 2023 when Saleh was the head coach of the Jets and turned that into a three-year deal with the Eagles as a free agent. Huff was not able to replicate that success in Vic Fangio’s defense and he dealt with an injury before being inactive for the team’s Super Bowl win.

After a mutual agreement to have Huff stay away from the offseason program as both sides looked for a trade, the Eagles dealt Huff to the 49ers last month. On Wednesday, Huff said he had his eyes on a reunion throughout the process.

“I had a few places in mind that I definitely wanted to get traded to,” Huff said, via 95.7 The Game. “All I was doing is just working out, staying in my routine. Thankfully, it was to San Francisco.”

Saleh said, via 49ersWebzone.com, that Huff brings “speed off the edge” to the defense and that opposing coaches have to “account for his presence on the field” while discussing why the team made the move for Huff. Those traits served Huff and Saleh well in their first run together and the coming months will show if the second time will be the charm as well.