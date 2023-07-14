Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Logan Schuchart wins Eldora Million; Kyle Larson flips
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Hometown Hopefuls: Ilona Maher on the post-Olympic blues and body image
Mary Omatiga
,
Mary Omatiga
,
Tadej Pogacar draws closer to Jonas Vingegaard in Tour de France summit finish
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 13 finish
Is Ohtani decision ‘biggest dilemma’ in history?
Murphy’s parents watch him vie for 200m Back title
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
BUY NOW:
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide - Save 20% with promo code Draft2023
Close
NFL
Chicago Bears
Lucas Patrick
Lucas
Patrick
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
03:31
Bears activate Cody Whitehair off injured reserve
The Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair off injured reserve.
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Lucas Patrick
CHI
Guard
#62
Bears placed C Lucas Patrick on IR
Lucas Patrick
CHI
Guard
#62
Bears starting C Lucas Patrick suffers hand injury
Lucas Patrick
CHI
Guard
#62
Bears nab versatile G/C Lucas Patrick from Packers
Lucas Patrick
CHI
Guard
#62
Packers extend OL Lucas Patrick
Kevin Warren: Bears aim to have the most advanced stadium ever
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Braxton Jones: Darnell Wright ahead of where I was as a rookie
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
Darnell Mooney says he’s “ready to roll” in Bears training camp
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Tyler Scott: DJ Moore is everything advertised and more
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Bears stadium critic launches recall effort for Arlington Heights politicians
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Close Ad